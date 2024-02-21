Malmstrom AFB will soon receive Grey Wolf helicopters

WASHINGTON D.C. — Malmstrom Air Force Base will soon get major upgrades to its air fleet, replacing its Vietnam-era Huey helicopters with MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana said in a news release on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, that Malmstrom will receive the seven new helicopters in March.

The aircraft will enhance Malmstrom's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission for security on base and transporting airmen between launch sites across north-central and central Montana.

Last year, a select group of Malmstrom airmen traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the first training on these helicopters. During the 32-day curriculum, students were immersed in the classroom, cockpit, a procedural trainer, and a state-of-the-art helicopter simulator.

According to Malmstrom officials, the Grey Wolf provides the ability to cruise 50% faster than the Huey, while having a 30% larger cabin and the ability to live 5,000 pounds more in travel.

The funding was secured during the 2017 National Defense and Authorization Act and the same year's Defense Appropriations bill.

After numerous delays in the funding, Malmstrom's helicopter fleet will receive the upgrade near the beginning of March.

(NOVEMBER 2020) Malmstrom Air Force Base has been chosen as the first base to receive new Grey Wolf helicopters. Although the base doesn’t expect to receive the aircraft for about a year, preparations are already underway to replace the the current Vietnam-era fleet.

Back in May, Malmstrom started renovations on its three-bay hangar. Airmen are also completing construction on a new tactical response force alert facility, and currently building a missile maintenance dispatch facility.

USAF/Samuel King Jr. Grey Wolf helicopter

Lieutenant Daniel Lindstrom, Malmstrom public affairs officer, said the base’s current Huey fleet has been in operational duty since 1970, and the decision to update the aircraft was a long time coming.

“We need to make sure that we’re upgrading them so that we are staying ahead of the game,” he said. “And that’s what the Grey Wolf is supposed to do, is provide increased capabilities so that we can do our jobs not just better than before, although that’ll be true, but better than anyone else.”

Lindstrom doesn't expect the fleet to be fully operational until 2023.

