Malmstrom AFB celebrates retirement of Military Working Dogs

GREAT FALLS — The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base is celebrating the retirement of two Military Working Dogs.

Bary and Kay have been working for the US Air Force for nine and seven years, respectively. During their tenure, they’ve done everything from making sure schools were clear from bomb threats to inspecting suspicious vehicles.

“K9 is a really great tool and capability that we don’t always get to use,” said Technical Sergeant Rachel Shetler, “but when we do need them, they really are a phenomenal partner to have in those situations, whether its detection or patrol.”

Bary is being adopted by his previous handler, Staff Sergeant Allison Boehler, who was stationed in New Mexico three years ago.

“Before I left here, I told them I will be back for [Bary] when he retires,” Boehler said, “I promised him I would and I’m going to keep my word”.

Kay is being adopted by the Damien Project in Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving Military Working Dogs that cannot be adopted by a handler.