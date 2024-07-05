Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Seeley Lake area

SEELEY LAKE — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit the Seeley Lake area on Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports the tremblor hit just before 4:45 a.m. approximately 16 miles northeast of town.

According to the USGS, people have reported feeling the quake as far south as Stevensville, as far north as Kila and as far east as Belgrade.

MTN’s Sean Wells was staying on Finley Point just outside of Polson and said the earthquake woke him up and shook the house back and forth for roughly 5 seconds.

There are no initial reports that the quake caused any damage.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.