Great Falls Elementary School damaged by severe winds

Lincoln Elementary School at 624 27th Street South in Great Falls has been damaged by severe winds.

Roads are blocked off around the school.

Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and City Public Works staff are at the scene.

The extent of the damage is not yet known. There are no reports of any injuries.

Lincoln students will not have school on Monday or Tuesday (March 9-10).

Great Falls Public Schools officials will be in contact with Lincoln families as more details become available.

We will update you as we get more information.