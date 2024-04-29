Lily Gladstone, Carol Tatsey-Murray to receive honorary degrees, speak at University of Montana commencement

MISSOULA — Students will soon be walking across the state to receive their diplomas at the University of Montana.

The spring commencement ceremonies will be held on May 11, 2024, in Missoula with Lily Gladstone and Carol Tatsey-Murray — both Blackfeet women and UM alumni — set to receive honorary degrees and also speak at commencement.

The two commencement ceremonies on May 11 will be held at the Adams Center.

The first ceremony at 9 a.m. will honor graduates of the College of the Arts and Media, W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, the College of Health and the College of Business.

The second ceremony at 2 p.m. is for graduates of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education, Missoula College, the Department of Public Administration and Policy, and the College of Humanities and Sciences.

Gladstone — who won a Golden Globe and was an Academy Award nominee for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon” will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony.

Murray — a tribal elder and former college president working to protect and enhance Blackfeet culture — will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Guests attending the ceremonies do not need tickets. Parking will be free, and shuttles will run from Missoula College and the Lewis & Clark Villages.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for each ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis.

People who need other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility & Special Accommodations page for more information.

Full details about the commencement ceremonies can be found online here. This page will also provide a live stream for people who can't make it to Missoula for the ceremonies.