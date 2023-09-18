Libby woman dies after leaving vehicle on Highway 2 near Happy's Inn

MISSOULA — A 32-year-old woman from Libby died Friday evening on U.S. Highway 2 near Happy's Inn.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman died when she exited a Chevy Tahoe near mile marker 66 shortly at 10:15 p.m. prior to the SUV coming to a stop.

MHP reports the victim became upset and wanted to get out of the vehicle at Happy's Inn but the driver, a 56-year-old woman from Libby, did not want to stop. The victim left the vehicle and rolled several feet on the roadway. She was pronounced dead the the scene.

MHP reports alcohol is believed to have played a part in the incident which remains under investigation.

