LGBTQ Community celebrates with Big Sky Pride Parade

HELENA — On Saturday morning, many members of the LGBTQ community gathered just north of Helena's downtown area to celebrate with the Big Sky Pride Parade.

For many members of the parade, a day like this one signifies hope.

"This pride definitely just shows that there is a community that I fit in where I never thought I'd fit in," said Kira Lynn Newton. "I found a giant community in a place where I thought there was no community."

"This parade means freedom for me and freedom for everyone to love, to love freely. To not hide in closets. And to -- that hope will never be silent," said Lanelle Christman.

"It means that nobody has to feel invisible and we all know that our voice can contribute to the future," said Leilani Copenhaver.

"I'm just so pleased to be able to be a part of helping young people. So they make the right decisions in life. And they know they have support from a big bad biker dude, that ain't so big and bad anymore," said Harper Paige Frassard.

