Let's go Bobcats: Ticket info for playoff game announced

BOZEMAN - Heads up, MSU Bobcat fans. The university has announced plans for ticket sales for this weekend's FCS Semifinals game.

Montana State will host South Dakota State at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at noon after the Jackrabbits defeated Villanova 35-21.

Season ticket holders have until 5 pm on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to purchase their season tickets for the Semifinal game. Unpurchased season tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, Dec 14th.

