Large bag of marijuana found in Mineral County

MISSOULA — Mineral County Sheriff's deputies were called on Friday to the Henderson exit of I-90 for a report of a bag of marijuana being found.

Sheriff Mike Toth estimates that the bag weighs about 200 pounds.

He said a 'Good Samaritan" called in the tip to authorities who found it lying open near the exit at about 11 p.m.

There are no markings on the commercial-sized bag to identify the owner of the marijuana.

Transporting marijuana is illegal.

Toth said they will keep the marijuana for about a week to see if anyone claims it. If it's not claimed, it will be destroyed.

