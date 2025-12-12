Landslide hits garage in Sanders County, home still threatened

NOXON — A landslide slammed into a garage along Highway 56 in Sanders County on Thursday, with a nearby home still under threat as water and rockslides hit the area.

Noxon Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Byler tells MTN News emergency responders safely evacuated all people and animals from the landslide zone, but debris crashed into the property's detached garage.



The house itself remains threatened by ongoing water and rockslides.

Noxon Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Water covers portions of Montana Highway 56, and emergency responders remain in the area monitoring conditions.

Officials warned Sanders County residents that additional road closures could take effect as conditions continue to deteriorate.