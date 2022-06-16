Lake County Sheriff's Office seeking info on missing persons

POLSON – Law enforcement is looking for information about a pair of Oregon residents who have been reported missing.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 9-1-1 dispatchers took a report of overdue motorists, “who have been entered as missing persons” on Wednesday.

Kimberly Leo, 57, and Terry Leo, 66, from Florence, Oregon, were expected to join family in Polson, on Tuesday.

They were last heard from on Monday afternoon in Kooskia, Idaho.

MTN News

Sheriff Bell says at that time, they were looking for a place to camp and indicated they would arrive in Polson the following day.

The couple are in a dark gray 2019 Ford F350, which has Oregon license plate# 611NDR, and a slide-in camper.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact local law enforcement.