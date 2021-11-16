Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Kalispell man dies in accident near Creston

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Creston Fatal Accident Map
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:30:16-05

KALISPELL — A 45-year-old Kalispell man died in a Monday afternoon accident in Creston.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was strapping down his load when another vehicle – which has part of its load –- backed down the road and struck the victim’s vehicle.

The accident happened near the interaction of Dyer Road and Montana Highway 35 at 12:45 p.m. on Monday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim – a 56-year-old man from Columbia Falls – was not hurt, according to MHP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader