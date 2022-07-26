LIVINGSTON — Montana flood relief efforts will get a star-studded boost from Grammy-award-winning artist John Mayer, who on Tuesday announced three August event dates at the Pine Creek Lodge in a benefit called 'Rise for the River.'

Mayer, who has called the Paradise Valley home for over a decade, describes the events in an Instagram post as "Three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on."

Rise for the River will consist of three events on Monday, Aug. 8, Sunday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 21 and Mayer will be joined by other artists and entertainers each night.

The Aug. 8 show will feature Mayer, Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir, and Bozeman-based bluegrass band the Kitchen Dwellers.

On Aug. 14, comedian Dave Chappelle will join Mayer at Pine Creek Lodge.

And on Aug. 21 Mayer will play with support from The Last Revel, an Americana band based in Minneapolis, Bozeman and Nashville.

Tickets are $150 each and all three events sold out within minutes of the announcement.

Mayer says don't be mad if tickets sell out, but do text "Flood22" to 4144 to contribute to flood relief.