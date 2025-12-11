Jakes Farm in the Dell: Autism facility in Ronan nears opening after seven-year journey

RONAN — It’s a bittersweet moment for Rich Janssen as he walks through the hallways of Jake’s Farm in the Dell, a new proactive living facility for adults with autism named after his son, Jake.

“When Jake was alive, we started this because the state said there was no place for him in Montana,” Janssen said.

Jake Janssen had severe autism, and the family often struggled to find the level of daily support he needed. “They said he was safe with us and we disagreed,” Janssen recalled.

The Janssen family began working on the project seven years ago with one goal in mind: keeping Montana families from spending more than $200,000 to place loved ones in out-of-state group homes.

“The biggest thing is they have to be from the state of Montana, which is why we opened this facility—to stop sending our children out of state where their parents can’t visit them,” Janssen said.

Built entirely through donations, the new facility will not charge residents housing fees.

Before opening its doors to an initial four residents, it must complete state certification, which can take up to 90 days.

“But now the hard work begins,” Janssen said, referring to the challenge of finding a full staff. The facility plans to operate 24/7 with a 1:1 resident-to-staff ratio.

“We want to make it our own—first of its kind autism facility in the state of Montana,” Janssen said.

Looking ahead, Jake’s Farm in the Dell hopes to expand to other parts of the state, offering more families the chance to keep their loved ones close to home.

