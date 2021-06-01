Investigation underway after dead grizzly bear found in northwest MT

KALISPELL — Wildlife officials are investigating the discovery of a grizzly bear that was found dead near Polebridge in northwest Montana.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) are investigating the death that happened up the North Fork of the Flathead River.

A landowner on Coal Creek Road reported finding the carcass of a grizzly bear near the road on May 18, according to a news release.

The subadult male bear, estimated to be two-to-three years old, was wearing a GPS radio collar that was fitted from a previous management capture by FWP.

Based on the radio collar data, the bear is believed to have died the night of May 16.

FWP reports that because of the ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

Grizzly bears are a federally protected species, and it is illegal to harm, harass, or kill grizzly bears, except in cases of self-defense or the defense of others.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

