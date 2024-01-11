UPDATE: Woman found dead inside Kalispell building identified

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. - January 11, 2024

Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found inside a Kalispell building on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Pervais of Kalipsell.

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and the manner of death has yet to be determined.

KPD responded to 18th Street East and 3rd Avenue East at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after Pervais' body was found by building security.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.

(first report: 8:44 a.m. - January 11, 2024)

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the discovery of a body in a building earlier this week.

KPD responded to 18th Street East and 3rd Avenue East on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m. for reports that a deceased Kalispell female had been found.

According to a news release, the deceased female was found by building security which then contacted law enforcement.

MTN News The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West.

KPD detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of death has not been determined.

Her body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Police are not releasing details of the deceased female until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.