Injured snowmobiler rescued in Hoodoo Pass area

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. - January 6, 2026

MISSOULA — An injured snowmobiler has been located in the Hoodoo Pass area and is being transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for his treatment, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

(first report: 5:20 p.m. - January 6, 2026)

A search and rescue operation is underway Tuesday evening for an injured snowmobiler in the Hoodoo Pass area.

Emergency responders in Mineral County were dispatched as part of a mutual aid request from Shoshone County.

Hoodoo Pass is along the Montana-Idaho border.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office posted that West End Fire, Superior Fire, Superior Area Ambulance Service, and the United States Air Force are also part of the rescue.

