Injured MHP Trooper Johnson recovering in Colorado hospital

ENGLEWOOD, CO — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper injured in a vehicle pursuit in Lincoln County last month completed his first week of therapy in a Colorado hospital.

Trooper Lewis Johnson completed his first week at Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO doing physical and occupational therapy daily.

Johnson continues to battle injuries sustained to his chest making it difficult to breathe. For now, he is in a powered mobility chair until his left shoulder heals.

MHP says the community support has been incredible saying his room is starting to fill with cards and drawings. The post said Johnson has a long road ahead, but he’s in the right place for healing.

Montana Highway Patrol

Trooper Johnson was seriously injured on Feb. 16 near Eureka while apprehending a suspect following a pursuit.

Johnson has been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for eight years and was stationed in Eureka in Lincoln county.

Anyone interested in sending a monetary donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356 Chester, MT 59522.

