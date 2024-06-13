UPDATE: Indigenous woman reported missing from Thompson Falls found

UPDATE: 9:03 a.m. - June 14, 2024

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Brandi Mae Lindquist has been found and in with her family.

No further information has been released.

(first report: 11:44 a.m. - June 13, 2024)

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an Indigenous woman reported missing from Thompson Falls.

A social media post states that 31-year-old Brandi Mae Lindquist has not been heard from since Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Brandi is described as being 5’4” tall and weighing 195 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brandi is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at 406-827.3584.

