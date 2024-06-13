Watch Now
UPDATE: Indigenous woman reported missing from Thompson Falls found

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports Brandi Mae Lindquist has not been heard from since June 9.
Brandi Mae Lindquist
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 13, 2024

UPDATE: 9:03 a.m. - June 14, 2024

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Brandi Mae Lindquist has been found and in with her family.

No further information has been released.

(first report: 11:44 a.m. - June 13, 2024)

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an Indigenous woman reported missing from Thompson Falls.

A social media post states that 31-year-old Brandi Mae Lindquist has not been heard from since Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Brandi is described as being 5’4” tall and weighing 195 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brandi is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at 406-827.3584.

