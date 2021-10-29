NewsMontana News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Importance of 4-H gets national recognition 4-H By: Lindsey Stenger Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 28, 2021 and last updated 2021-10-28 20:00:29-04 GREAT FALLS — On October 19, the U.S. Senate approved a proclamation to recognize a 4-H week nationally. 4-H gets national recognition Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader