I-90 closes south of Hardin to Wyoming border

Severe weather is causing road closures in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming.

I-90 has closed south of Hardin to the Wyoming border. I-90 is also closed from the Wyoming border to Ranchester. A portion of I-90 in Wyoming is open from Ranchester south to Sheridan, then closed again south of Sheridan all the way to Sundance.

Highway 212 in Montana is closed from Crow Agency to Alzada near the Wyoming border.

Highway 7 between Baker and Ekalaka has closed.

So far Wyoming has had more road closures in the eastern part of the state. Click here to view the state's road map with the latest conditions.

For the latest road conditions in Montana click here to view the state's map.

