Human remains identified as those of missing Missoula woman

MISSOULA — Authorities have identified human remains that were found on May 18 in the Upper Rattlesnake area.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says the remains found were those of 42-year-old Nicole Heimer of Missoula.

Heimer was reported missing on April 22, and her vehicle was seen at the Sawmill Gulch trailhead.

Missoula Police Department Nicole Heimer, 42, was reported missing on April 22, 2025, after her vehicle was found at the trailhead of Sawmill Gulch Road in the upper Rattlesnake area.

An extensive search, which lasted several days, began on April 23.

A news release states that a recreationist reported additional information that led to the discovery of human remains in the Upper Rattlesnake search area on May 17.

The remains were recovered and taken to the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula for identification.