Human remains found along Flathead River

MTN News
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:10:04-04

KALISPELL — Human remains have been found along the Flathead River.

A rafter contacted law enforcement at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Monday to report the finding in the Addison Square area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says because of a lack of road access, Two Bear Air along with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office boats were called to the scene.

A team of anthropologists from the University of Montana arrived on Tuesday morning to help recover the remains.

Sheriff Hieno notes the remains – which were found in an area that was recently uncovered due to lower water levels -- will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to be examined.

