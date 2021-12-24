House, daycare gutted by fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A house and a home daycare building on Tall Pine Ridge northwest of Kalispell are a total loss after a fire started around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

South Kalispell Fire Chief Chris Yerkes tells MTN News that six people -- including five children -- were in the daycare building at the time of the fire.

They were all able to escape without injury.

The fire has been ruled accidental and both the house and the separate daycare building are a total loss, according to Chief Yerkes.

He said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The South Kalispell, West Valley and Smith Valley fire departments all responded to the scene.