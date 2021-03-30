Horsin' around in Bozeman: Man goes shopping on horseback

BOZEMAN - A new rodeo event?

A man recently rode a horse into a Bozeman store, took a ride around inside then left. Store cameras captured the odd shopping trip.

The Town Pump store where the strange event took place posted the incident on their Facebook page.

"Now while we understand that you might have a codependent relationship with ol' Paint, we do ask that you dismount, ask your bronco to wait outside, and enter our stores solo in the future," the store post stated. "We will be glad to welcome YOU back, sir -- but next time no horsin' around please..."

