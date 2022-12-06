Watch Now
Horses saved after falling through the ice in Flathead County

Posted at 10:51 AM, Dec 06, 2022
KALISPELL – Four horses were saved after falling through the ice in the Patrick Creek area on Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, the South Kalispell Fire Department was called out after the horses fell through the ice on a deep pond.

The post states that “through the cooperative efforts” of firefighters, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and several many neighbors, the horses were rescued.

The animals were then transported in order to receive veterinary care.

