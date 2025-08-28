Hiker injured by bear in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — A 34-year-old woman was injured by a brown-colored bear on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, near Lake Janet in Glacier National Park.

Park officials said in a news release on Thursday that the woman and one person were hiking near Lake Janet when a medium-brown colored bear with two cubs charged out of the brush toward the woman.

The woman dove off the trail, while covering her head. The bear swiped at her, injuring her shoulder and arm.

As this was happening, her hiking partner deployed bear spray, causing the bears to immediately run away. The incident lasted less than 30 seconds.

The two hikers continued toward the Lake Janet Wilderness Campground where they found other hikers with an InReach device, which they used to send an SOS to park dispatch.

Park staff and an ALERT helicopter were then dispatched. ALERT quickly got to the patient, finding her in stable condition, and took the woman to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Officials say that no action will be taken against the bear at this time, as the encounter was a surprise to a sow with two cubs that reacted defensively.

The area of the trail the hiking party was on is confined by the lake and dense brush, which the bear came out of.

The species of the bear could not be positively identified.

Visitors are reminded that the fall season is when bears are more likely to be active due to hyperphagia. As bears prepare for the long winter, during which they will hibernate, they need to eat as much as they can to prepare to go months without food.



Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

Tips for Being Bear Aware:

Make Noise: Talk, clap, or sing while hiking to avoid surprising a bear.

Travel in Groups: Bears are less likely to approach groups of people.

Carry Bear Spray: Always carry bear spray and keep it easily accessible, not buried in a backpack.

Be Alert: Look for signs of recent bear activity such as scat, tracks, or disturbed vegetation.

Avoid Attractants: Do not leave food or scented items unattended. Pack out all garbage.

Stay on Marked Trails: Avoid bushwhacking or hiking through thick berry patches where visibility is low.

FWP says that if you encounter a bear, you should not run. Instead, back away slowly while speaking calmly, and use bear spray if the animal approaches.

While no injuries have been reported in the recent incident, FWP urges the public to report any bear sightings or aggressive behavior immediately to help ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.

(JULY 17, 2025) A grizzly bear charged a man near his residence along Foothill Road east of Kalispell on the night of July 10, 2025. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the person heard a disturbance outside and discovered the bear getting into a chicken coop. The bear charged at him, and the man shot and killed it. The man was not injured in the encounter. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the incident. This is at least the fifth such incident in recent weeks:

A man shot and killed a grizzly bear that was threatening him on the northeast side of the Bears Paw Mountains south of Havre on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. FWP said the man heard a disturbance with his dogs and when he opened the door to his porch, he encountered the bear and shot it. The man was not injured in the encounter. No other details have been released. Though grizzly bears aren’t common in the Bears Paw Mountains, sightings have increased in the region in recent years. According to FWP, this is the first lethal removal by a landowner in this area.

State wildlife officials say that a grizzly bear was shot after it charged a man between Condon and Seeley Lake in the Swan Valley in early June. The man heard noises outside his residence and "disturbances" with his livestock and dogs on the night of Tuesday, June 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. He walked outside to check on his animals and the bear charged at him. The man shot and killed the bear; the man was not hurt.

Two landowners were picking mushrooms about a mile north of Choteau on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, when they were charged by an adult female grizzly bear. FWP said the men shot and killed the bear at close range, and fortunately, they were not injured during the encounter. FWP says the bear had a cub at the time of the encounter and they working to capture the cub so that it can be cared for. FWP director Christy Clark said, "I spoke to John and Justin shortly after the incident and they were both still shook up. They told me their story and it was clear it was very traumatic. What’s important here is they’re okay.”

Near Dupuyer on April 11, a man shot and killed a charging grizzly bear. The man was searching for antlers on a brushy hillside when he saw a bear. As he was leaving the area, the bear charged him at close range; he shot and killed the bear. Fortunately, the man was not injured. FWP says that the bear was an adult female grizzly in good condition with no history of conflict and was estimated to be 13 years old, and weighed about 250 pounds. The bear had a single yearling cub that was found on site, unharmed. No management action will be taken for the yearling.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.