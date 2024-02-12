'High Voltage Weekend' hosts college students from across Montana

The Great Falls Public School district hosted their third-annual ‘High Voltage Weekend’ on February 9ththrough the 11th.



“We focus on creating a situation where teachers can succeed and fulfill our mission of making sure that every student in this district realizes their full potential,” said GFPS board chair, Gordon Johnson.

“Great Falls came to a career fair, Great Falls Public Schools, and I got a flier from Becky Nelson, and I saw this high voltage event where you could connect with administrators,” said college student, Sydney Eastwood. “They provide in-person interviews and all these opportunities to learn about jobs coming up in Great Falls and just learning more about what it is to be an upcoming teacher. It’s a very exciting opportunity.”

College juniors and seniors had the opportunity to learn about the community of Great Falls, as well as the school district, from several businesses and administrators in the community. They were offered on-the-spot interviews, and some were even offered jobs within the school district for next fall.

College student, Mary Moore attended this event last year as well and said: “It was wonderful to get a chance to interview. Last year, I obviously wasn't looking for a position, but it was great practice for me. This year, I was more interested in seeing how this community really works, because I’ve been in a lot of different school districts, I’ve been invited into a lot of different classrooms in schools, but you get a feeling when you’re here, it’s different. Everyone feels very welcome.”

The students and potential candidates were able to hear from several principles across the district, current superintendent for GFPS, and several other individuals who work within the district to give them a better idea of what it is like to work here in Great Falls and the opportunities that are available to them.

“I am taking away the opportunities that are given to people who work for Great Falls and all the support that is given to us as well,” said college student, Breanne Foster.

“The high voltage event is a very unique event across the state; not only do you get the opportunity to apply for real jobs and connect with administrators, but you also get to learn about what that experience is like. It's not very often you get to do a mock interview with real administrators and real hiring groups, and they have real questions. It's an incredible opportunity, and you get to learn about the Great Falls community, which is, in my opinion, one of the highest standards for networking and community building that you can have in the educator world in Montana,” Eastwood said.

Several students left this weekend receiving official job offers to join the Great Falls Public School district next year.