Helicopter pilot who died in Anaconda crash identified

ANACONDA — The pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Anaconda Friday is identified as 28-year-old Justin Price, according to Anaconda Police Chief Bill Sather.

Price was piloting a Bell 206 helicopter in the area of Anaconda’s smelter stack when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. Friday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Authority are investigating the incident.

Sather said the helicopter wreckage will be removed on Monday and transported to Washington state for further analysis.

Watch previous coverage: Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Anaconda