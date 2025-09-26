Helena Halos hold signing day for Special Olympics athletes

Thursday was a special day for some of Helena's most passionate athletes, with the Helena Halos Special Olympics team holding a signing day at Carroll College.

Similar to high school athletes signing to commit to college athletics, these athletes are signing to commit to the Halos for the 25-26 season.

“Yeah, it feels good being on the Helena Halos,” said Special Olympics athlete Taner Davis.

Athletes signed their sheets with friends and family present, showing their commitment to the program. Everyone gathered to celebrate and reconnect ahead of the season.

“This is a way for the Helena Halos athletes to commit to their team and feel connected, and they are part of something big in our community,” said Ella Hubach, co-president for the Carroll College Special Olympics Club.

The Helena Halos work with the Carroll College Special Olympics Club to run their team and participate in events with unified partners who are club members volunteering.

“Just seeing the whole atmosphere and environment, it's something I hope all people get to experience,” said Tucker Zanto, the other club co-president.

Evan Charney, MTN News Special Olympians celebrating on signing day

Zanto joined the club in his freshman year and has truly enjoyed working with these athletes.

“You know I always tell people, I could have a bad week of school, a bad test, something bad happens, but the second I go to practice, they're some of the happiest people I know. And just being able to practice with them an hour every week puts a smile on my face the rest of the day,” said Zanto.

Over the years, the club and the Halos have gained traction with numbers growing steadily. The team has 17 athletes aged 18-26, with nine here today for the signing.

“This year I'm doing basketball,” Davis said.

Other events athletes participate in include bowling, soccer, and track and field, and span over the course of the school year.

“My favorite part of working with them is that they are very nice to me,” said Davis.

Being a part of this program isn’t just fulfilling for athletes, but the club members, too.

“At the end of the day,” Zanto said, “We're no different; everyone here is the same, and just getting to form those relationships hopefully for the rest of my life.”

Their first event will be the basketball tournament in early November, right here in Helena. More information on how to support the halos can be found here.

