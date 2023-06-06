Havre residents debate 'urban hens' issue

HAVRE — On Monday evening, the Havre City Council had its monthly meeting, deciding to schedule an ordinance meeting for Tuesday, June 20th at 7pm. Discussed on the meeting’s docket will be the permitted of chickens within the cities limits.

Since the issue of “Urban Hens” was first presented to the council in 2015, the issue has been hotly contested.

“There are a lot of people who are very emotionally supportive of it, and there are a lot of people who are very emotionally, you know, have a problem with it,” says City Councilman, Andrew Brekke.

Those in favor, like resident Al Garver, believe in the sustainability and economical nature of eggs.

“Now, I'm an organic gardener, I have a vegetable garden in there and have a whole garden and again, being able to feed, produce to hens and you get those rich eggs, it's just something organic gardeners like to do,” says Garver.

Garver recently wrote an op-ed in the Havre newspaper, pleading in favor of raising hens. He also created a petition on change.org which amassed more than 200 favorable signatures in just one week.

There are, however, concerns many of these signatures belong to residents living outside the cities limits.

For those who disagree with allowing chickens, concerns over pestilence, smell and disease are raised.

“Varmints decide, you know that hey, this sounds like a pretty good meal. So they're going to be looking to see what they smell. It's not a pretty sight. It smells, and when you've got a lot of small yards and it's not a good thing, in my opinion,” says Havre resident David Brewer.

One military veteran at the meeting said adamantly that chickens set him off, causing him adverse triggers to his health. There are also concerns over chickens ability to spread avian flu, especially to nearby Hudderite colonies.

A number of restriction have already been drafted as follows:

• Up to six hens

• No roosters

• Must have a chicken coop and run (includes requirements)

• Chickens must be shut in at night

• Must not be in front yard

• Annual permit from the city is required

• Coops and runs must be aesthetically pleasing

• Neighbors on all sides must provide written approval of their consent

With an ordinance meeting scheduled for June 20th, the Council will discuss the pros and cons of allowing chickens onto residential properties to eager participants. Most of the council do agree that the best solution to this, is a democratic one.

“It would be appropriate to put it on the ballot for the whole city to vote on,” says Councilwoman Lindsay Ratliff.

