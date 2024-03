Grizzly bear euthanized in Teton County after killing cattle

GREAT FALLS — A 375-pound male grizzly bear was euthanized in Teton County on Monday, March 25, 2024, after a cattle depredation, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

It happened on private land along the Rocky Mountain Front; FWP did not provide a more precise location.

FWP says it captured and radio-collared the young adult bear near Simms earlier this month, and it was relocated at that time by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

Considering this, and in consultation with the USFWS, the bear was euthanized by U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services on March 25.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Watch Big Sky grizzly attack survivor Rudy Noorlander talk about his recovery

Grizzly bear attack survivor Rudy Noorlander looks back six months later

Management authority for grizzlies rests with the USFWS, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services and Native American tribes.