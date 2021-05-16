"Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, Destination Downtown Great Falls and Visit Great Falls Montana hosted the the second annual "Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown."

Establishments in downtown Great Falls created unique mimosa beverages that they think could win the title of the Greatest Dam Mimosa. Great Falls residents were then able to taste the different mimosa mixtures by stopping at the participating businesses by stopping in, or riding the Great Falls Trolley.

Last year, for the first-ever Mimosa Showdown, Enbar won with their special Cloud 9 Mimosa.

This year, 15 Great Falls businesses entered the event with special brunch specials and parking lot parties.

Marisela Hazzard of Visit Great Falls explained, “They’re going to be six ounces, sold for $7, and we have a mobile exclusive pass, which will list all of the participating businesses and a description of their mimosa."

Voting for the best mimosa will take place on the mobile pass, which will also take into account which businesses were visited the most.

The winner of this year’s Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown will be announced on Sunday, May 16th. Participating businesses are:

