Great Falls woman donates "birthday cake kits" to community

Katie Finnicum
Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 16:22:24-04

GREAT FALLS — Katie Finnicum of Great Falls, along with some help from the community, was able to make birthdays extra special for scores of children in our community.

On Monday, April 12th, 122 birthday cake kits were donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank and Great Falls Public Schools.

Finnicum, a teacher, fitness instructor, wife, and mother, was inspired to make the birthday kits from a viral post she saw on Facebook.

She contacted friends on Facebook with a goal of donating 50 birthday kits to Great Falls Public Schools.

After that goal was surpassed, Katie decided to donate 32 of the birthday cake kits to the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and an additional 40 kits went to Great Falls Public Schools.

“When I reached out to someone at the Great Falls Public Schools, they were just shocked,” said Finnicum. “I remember when I opened up my car, the back of my car, and the 90 birthday kits were in the back, they were just amazed and they were just so appreciative of it, so I know that they were delivering it, they knew exactly which schools they were going to go to and they were going and taking them right to the schools, which is awesome.”

The birthday cake kits included cake mix, icing, and candles, all wrapped in a disposable baking pan.

