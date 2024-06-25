Great Falls teen last seen at Lake Elwell is still missing

GREAT FALLS — The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna continues at Lake Elwell as of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Kendall - 17 years old - was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on the afternoon of Saturday, June 16.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first-responders, but Kendall has not yet been found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said on last week: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

As the search continues, a GoFundMe has been created by a family member. It states:

Kendall has been missing in lake Elwell since Saturday 6/16/24, search and rescue have not given up on finding her. We are trying to help raise money for services and funds for the family when she is found, to help in these trying times. We appreciate all the help and prayers.

Among the agencies participating in the search are the Toole County Sheriff's Office, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, personnel from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, US Border Patrol, and Two Bear Air.

Also assisting in the search is drone operator iFlyBigSky, who posted the following message last week:

Today true Montanans worked together to locate and bring home our young Princess Kendall Danna. Unfortunately we weren’t able to locate her, but I promise you we have the best of the best trying to locate her.

On Tuesday, June 25, MTN News contacted the Toole County Sheriff's Office for an update; they replied that any new information will be posted on their Facebook page.

