Great Falls Ski Patrol earns 'Outstanding Large Alpine Patrol in North America' award

The Great Falls Ski Patrol recently earned the the 2022 Outstanding Large Alpine Patrol in North America award - the highest honor awarded by the National Ski Patrol.

Showdown Montana ski area said in a news release:

Showdown is incredibly proud of and grateful for, our GFSP and all they do for our mountain. While Showdown has professional patrollers on the weekdays, most of the people you see in the red coats on the weekends are volunteers. Not only do they volunteer their time during the season as patrollers on the mountain, but they also spend numerous weekends in the off-season going through training. While we hope we never need the assistance of patrol, we rest easy knowing that our patrollers are the most professional, prepared, and trustworthy group of people.

The National Ski Patrol is made up of more than 600 patrol units with more than 32,000 patrollers worldwide.



