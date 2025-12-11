Grain elevator destroyed by fire in Wolf Point

BILLINGS — Massive flames erupted from grain elevators in Wolf Point on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, as the historic landmark was consumed by fire.

The Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene as the fire spread rapidly through the towering structures. Residents across the community could see the flames from blocks away.

Watch the video report here:

Witness describes Wolf Point grain elevator fire

Heather Granbois was at the library when she first noticed the glow of the fiery flames.

"We saw a glow coming from the upper windows," Grandbois said Wednesday.

The fire quickly intensified, creating a spectacular and dangerous scene that mesmerized onlookers.

"It looked like you could feel the heat from it," Grandbois said. "There was kind of like a tornado almost in one of the videos. It just kept circling. So just kind of mesmerizing."

Wolf Point Fire officials said old fuel in a single chimney was ignited because of wind gusts. The building eventually collapsed in on itself.

"I heard that they had some help from neighbor fire departments," Grandbois said. "They were there right away."

When Grandbois left town around 6 p.m., she said the fire was still active despite the structure's collapse.

"It's reached the ground, but it's still on fire. When I left town at six, there was like blue flames and people are still watching it, making sure it doesn't spread anywhere," Grandbois said.

There have been no reported injuries.

The loss marks another disappearing piece of Montana's agricultural heritage.

The town of Havre toppled its grain elevators in September.

"It's a lot of history that's going down, but it hasn't been used for many, many years, and it's kind of an eyesore to the community. It would be nice to have it cleaned up," Cheryl Kuka said in an interview with MTN News.