Governor visits Montana Milling

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte toured the Montana Milling plant just north of Great Falls. The purpose of his tour was one to highlight the value-added agriculture operation.

“This allows us to add more value to our product, capture more of the value here in Montana before we ship our great production out of state. That's going to create new channels for our producers, and it's part of building on our AG foundation,” said Gianforte.

In March of 2022, Montana Milling was one of 30 Montana businesses which received agricultural ARPA funding to foster development in AG business improvements, approved by the Governor.

With this money, Montana Milling has made improvements to their plant in Conrad. The newly installed line in Conrad can process grain up to seven times faster than before. The mill is now also able to process all-new grains like lentils and peas, further demonstrating added-value.

