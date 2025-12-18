Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Governor issues wind disaster executive order

HELENA — On Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a disaster following Wednesday’s destructive wind storm.

Ginaforte noted several counties and towns in the state experienced severe, damaging, and record-setting wind events. Several communities saw devastating wind gusts, reaching over 90 miles per hour. The state capital topped out at 91 miles per hour, as officially reported. Bynum in Teton County saw their top gust break 104 miles per hour.

(WATCH: Devastating winds rip through Montana)

Destructive winds rip through Montana

The windstorm has damaged power lines, trees, vehicles, homes, businesses, and other properties around the state. The full extent of the damage was still being calculated on Thursday, with Thousands in the state still without power.

The governor’s executive order authorizes the use of necessary state government services and funds to meet the needs arising from this event.

The full order can be found here.

