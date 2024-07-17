Governor Gianforte tours Horse Gulch Fire, discusses state fire readiness

HELENA — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte met with fire managers to get an update on the Horse Gulch Fire.

In recent weeks, thousands of acres have burned across Montana. Gianforte said that the state is well prepared for this and other similar wildfires throughout the state.

"The state has been preparing all year for fire season, from getting our equipment ready at DNRC, to recruiting seasonal firefighters, to training members of the Montana National Guard, as well as our mutual aid agreements we have with neighboring states and other agencies. So, we are ready," says Gov. Gianforte.

House Bill 883, passed in 2023, assisted in this preparation. The bill essentially put more money into the fire fund and affected how the state keeps it funded.

Amanda Kaster, Director of Montana DNRC, says that the additional funding has bolstered their mission of aggressive initial attacks on wildfires.

"That gives us additional financial support to bolster our suppression response so that's meant additional resources both on the ground and aviation support to help us better respond to fire," says Kaster.

Brandon Cichowski, Operations Section Chief with Northern Rockies Team 2, tells MTN that the fire footprint from the 2000 Cave Gulch Fire has helped firefighters in containing this current fire. As of Tuesday afternoon, the more than 13,000-acre fire is 10% contained. Cichowski says that they hope to up that containment over the next week, allowing for less personnel required on scene.

As we get deeper into what is starting out as an active fire season, Gov. Gianforte has a message for all Montanans.

"We’d much prefer blue skies and clear horizons. That's not what we have right now. So, I would just encourage all Montanans to be careful when they're out in the woods," says Gianforte.