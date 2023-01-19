Governor Gianforte appoints next Commissioner of Political Practices

Governor Greg Gianforte announces his appointment of Chris Gallus as the next Commissioner of Political Practices.

“I have every confidence Chris Gallus will serve as commissioner with honor and integrity. I appreciate Chris’ willingness to serve the people of Montana in this critical role, and look forward his confirmation in the Senate,” said Governor Gianforte.

Gallus is a Butte native who graduated from Carroll College and the University of Montana School of Law. Gallus has practiced law in Montana for nearly three decades involving constitutional litigation, government relations, and state and federal campaign finance law.

Gallus fills the vacancy following former Commissioner Jeff Mangan’s resignation, effective December 30, 2022.

Under Montana law, when a vacancy occurs in the position of commissioner, a majority of a four-member nomination committee provides the governor with a list of two to five candidates to fill the vacancy.

If a majority of the committee doesn’t forward candidates, then the governor may appoint a qualified person. A successor must be appointed within 30 days of the vacancy.

