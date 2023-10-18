Going-to-the-Sun Road set to be completed on time with work finishing up this month

WEST GLACIER — It seems as though construction on a section of Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road has taken a long time, but in fact, it is scheduled to finish on time.

Construction on the lower portion of the iconic road near West Glacier began in the summer of 2022 with work on sewer mains, electrical and phone lines requiring the road to be torn up.



While it seems like the potholes have been there forever, the project is actually on track to end on time with anticipation to finish the project this month.

An oversight in the contract led to the wrong backfill material being put down, but because of the extra allotted time for weather delays, the project will still be finished on time.

While the road should be completed this month, some finishing touches such as striping might be pushed to next spring.

Although the Going-to-the-Sun Road construction will be finished, work on the Upper McDonald Creek Bridge will continue into the summer of 2024.

The latest information about closures in Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm.