Gas prices fall 2.3¢ in Montana

The average price for a gallon of gas in Montana has fallen to $3.21 per gallon.
MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again fallen in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 2.3¢ to $3.21 as of Monday, August 11, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 5.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has dropped 2.7¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.08 as of Monday.

The national average has fallen 7.0¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.

