Garnet Ghost Town reopens to the public

MISSOULA — A popular Western Montana tourist attraction is once again open to the public.

Garnet Ghost Town is once again open for visitors after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a new area closure near the Anderson Hill Fire.

The new closure is much smaller and allows the public to access Garnet while also providing space for firefighters to safely continue suppression and mop-up operations on the 750-acre fire, according to a news release.

MTN News

The BLM closed Garnet Ghost Town on July 16, the day after the fire was reported within a mile of the historic site. A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire the following day.

The blaze was reported to be fully contained on Monday and the BLM determined it was safe to re-open the ghost town to visitors.

“We are reducing the closure area around Garnet to allow use of the two access points to Garnet—Bear Gulch and Cave Gulch roads at Bearmouth to the south, and the Garnet Range Road to the north,” said Missoula BLM Field Manager Erin Carey.

Despite the proximity of the fire to the ghost town, none of the historic structures were damaged. Garnet is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

