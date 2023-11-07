Game wardens seek information about deer shot within Ennis city limits

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) game wardens are seeking information about a deer that was shot in Ennis over the weekend.

According to a press release, an FWP warden and wildlife veterinarian investigated a report of a mule deer buck that survived being shot with an arrow; they located the deer on Sunday, Nov. 5 near Moore’s Creek Court on the south side of Ennis. They removed the arrow after sedating the deer.

The release said hunting within Ennis city limits is illegal and that the deer was most likely shot sometime between Saturday, Nov. 4, and the morning of Sunday, Nov. 5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to provide details at myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.