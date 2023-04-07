FWP says people may see more animal carcasses outdoors following long winter

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are advising the public they may see more winter-killed animals than normal this year due to the prolonged winter weather.

Winter mortality is a natural part of Montana’s ecosystem. Limited foraging opportunities and cold temperatures mean more stress on an animal’s fat reserves.

“This winter, however, has been particularly stressful, and wildlife mortality will continue during spring months,” noted FWP in a press release.

As a result, people may see or encounter animal carcasses on the landscape. FWP is offering some tips for people who come across a dead wild animal.

How can I help wildlife this time of year?

The best thing residents and recreationists can do to help wildlife is give the animals plenty of space and keep pets from harassing wildlife. This helps wildlife retain the energy they need to survive. Never feed wildlife. Artificially feeding wildlife can lead to disease and is illegal.

How will impacts to wildlife populations be monitored?

This time of year is when biologists conduct annual flights and counts of deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and other species. These surveys often include classifications of adults and young. This data helps biologists track population recruitment and can influence adjustments to hunting season structures.

An animal has died on my property. What can I do?

Wildlife live and die on public and private lands. When an animal dies on private land, it is the landowner’s responsibility to dispose of the carcass if they so choose. Some waste disposal companies may be available to help. If the carcass is removed, it must be taken to a landfill. Dumping carcasses on public land is illegal and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease.

What should I do if I encounter an animal carcass while recreating?

Animal carcasses are a major seasonal food source for bears in some areas. Bears, especially grizzlies, can be defensive of these food sources. For this reason, recreationists should avoid carcass sites. Watch for ravens and other scavengers that may indicate if an animal carcass is nearby. If you find a large carcass on or near a trail on public land, contact the applicable land management agency.

What wildlife mortalities should be reported to FWP?

There are some circumstances when staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks may be interested in wildlife mortality reports. FWP staff will determine case by case whether a response is needed. These might include:

Any animal seen alive with unusual symptoms, such as immobility, drooling, staggering, very poor body condition, and drooping head and ears

Multiple sick or dead animals in the same area, particularly among domestic animals

Individual animals recently deceased with evidence of disease, such as abscesses, severe diarrhea, and excessive mucous or puss from eyes and nostrils

Mortalities of bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goats or other rare species

An animal that dies due to possible criminal activity; FWP’s hotline for reporting crimes against wildlife is 1-800-TIP-MONT

What wildlife situations does FWP typically not respond to?

Most aspects of natural wildlife behavior and mortality don’t need to be reported. These include:

