Fort Belknap Indian Community reports sighting of wild boar

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Livestock worked with USDA Wildlife Services to investigate, and the pig was found 1.5 miles from where it was reported.

The agency says the animal was not a wild boar but rather an escaped domestic pig. The pig was returned to its owner on Friday.



(1st REPORT) The Fort Belknap Indian Community says that there was a reported sighting of a wild boar on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

A news release says that the boar was seen at 8 a.m. about three miles south of the Three Buttes cut-across.

Officials have not been able to locate the boar at this point.

They advise that if you see a wild boar, you should not approach it, as they can be dangerous.

People are encouraged to call the Fish & Wildlife Department at 406-353-4801 if they any wild boars.

Wild boars - also referred to as feral pigs - can harm people and livestock, and also eat up vegetation.



From the Montana Department of Livestock (link):



In Montana, feral swine are regulated by the Department of Livestock.

Montana’s definition of feral swine includes animals living in an untamed or wild state, as well as swine that appear to be contained for commercial hunting or trapping.

Only those entities authorized by DOL may take feral swine on public lands.

Introducing, transporting, and releasing feral swine in Montana is illegal.

Hunting feral swine in Montana is illegal.

Feeding feral swine is illegal.

Private landowners and public land users must notify the Department of Livestock immediately following a sighting of feral swine.

Feral swine sightings must be reported within 24 hours and should be made to the Department of Livestock emergency reporting number 406-444-2976.

Penalties for violation of Montana law includes fines of at least $2,000 but not more than $10,000 for each violation.

Why is it illegal to hunt feral swine in Montana?



Due to their reproductive efficiency, and movement behavior, swine cannot be eradicated by normal hunting practices.

Hunting pressure that fails to eliminate all animals in a group (sounder) can result in further dispersion of animals.

Feral swine that have experienced hunting pressure become more difficult to are harder to eradicate.

All potential reports of feral swine in Montana that have involved live animals have proven to be owned animals.

The US Department of Agriculture says that feral swine - also known as wild pigs, wild boars, wild hogs, and razorbacks - are a dangerous and destructive invasive species, and their populations have expanded across the country.



