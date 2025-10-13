Former tribal council members arraigned in Northern Cheyenne Court

Four former Northern Cheyenne tribal council members appeared in court on Friday, after being arrested this week at the tribal capital building.

Watch council member arraignment story here:

A docket sheet showing criminal charges, posted on the tribal court door shows the four allegedly committed an offense that violates tribal code 7.9.3.

Tribal President Gene Small confirms that the picture of the docket posted on the Grassroots People-Northern Cheyenne Facebook page is authentic.

Small says the four made their way into the tribal building, from which they had been banned, and they were removed this week.

The President pointed to the part of the code defining interfere as preventing or delaying the performance of official duties without lawful authority.

This comes on the heels of eight of council members being removed in mid-September following concerns over their representation.

That led to the Traditional Sacred Chiefs Society taking over and naming their replacements.

The former members disagree with the chiefs having authority to make that decision.

Q2 asked for an interview but have not heard back from the former tribal council members.