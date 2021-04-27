Former MT Congressman reacts to Montana's new house seat

MISSOULA — Montana will once again have two representatives in the U.S. House beginning in 2023, according to results from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Montana -- which previously had two U.S. House members between 1913 and 1993 -- will be the first state in U.S. history that had two seats in the House, lost one, and then got it back.

When Montana lost its seat, the state’s two US House members had to face off in a run-off election. Western District Congressman Democrat Pat Williams won the seat -- and he's pleased to see Montana get the seat back.

"This is very good news for Montana. It means more political authority, more political clout for Montana the US House of Representatives that that's nothing but good news,” Williams told MTN News.

“I served when I was alone, but I also served when we had two. There was myself and my friend, the late Ron Marlenee. I represented the western half and Ron represented the eastern half,” he continued. “And the state was far better off when we both represented the state than when just one represented the state.”

Williams also told MTN News he believes the districts should be divided the way they were the last time Montana had two people in the US House of Representatives.

Geographically and politically speaking, he thinks the eastern half and the western half boundaries serve the state the best. He also expects a lot of good candidates to show up for this new election.

