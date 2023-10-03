Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Flathead Valley Community College receives $4M donation for new entrepreneurship center

The new entrepreneurship center will expand on the existing small business development courses and programs with a focus on entrepreneurship.
FVCC Flathead Valley Community College
MTN News
Flathead Valley Community College recently received a $4 million donation to build a new entrepreneurship center.
FVCC Flathead Valley Community College
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 16:40:24-04

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) recently received a $4 million donation to build a new entrepreneurship center.

This donation was given by Paul Wachholz who donated the funds to create The Paul D. Wachholz College Center that opened in November of 2022.

This new entrepreneurship center will expand on the existing small business development courses and programs with a focus on entrepreneurship.

The goal is to create a space for students to develop the necessary tools for starting their own businesses and reaching their career goals.

“I think the donation will really help the college continue to do what we do best, which is meet our community's needs and help people through education and through the resources we provide be successful and to be contributing members of our community. We're so appreciative Paul and all that he's done to help move the college and our efforts forward,” said FVCC President Jane Karas.

The new education center is in the very early stages of creation and the college is currently working on a timeline and what the next steps in the process will be.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader